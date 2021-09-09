WebXtra: Marion County residents asked to ‘Adopt-a-Cop’

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks to Don Rainey and Jefferson Police Officer Mary Ayala about the new Adopt-a-Cop program which is outfitting new Marion county law enforcement officers with necessary gear for their jobs. Rainey’s Vintage Motocross, which is being held this weekend in Jefferson, had a Dual Sport Adventure Run to raise awareness of the Adopt-a-Cop program. About 100 bikers participated.

