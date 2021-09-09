Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations up 1, sets new record

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new record number of patients was reached in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area, according to DSHS (Texas Department of State Health Services).

As of Wednesday, 822 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area G. Five of those patients are pediatric hospitalizations.

Though this is only an increase of one patient from Wednesday, the area has still set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The state reports 14 adult ICU beds were open as of Wednesday.

