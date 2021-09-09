East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman received eight years deferred adjudicated probation and must pay over $40,000 in restitution following a hearing on Thursday morning in the 114th District court in Tyler.

Vicki Marie Melhart pleaded guilty in Judge Reeve Jackson’s courtroom to stealing over $40,000 dollars from a former employer. In April of 2020 Melhart was fired from a storage business when the owner, Sam McKinsey, found she had been stealing from petty cash and keeping the cash rather than depositing client payments into the business account, stated an affidavit.

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.

Melhart, starting on about October 2, 2019, through May 27, 2020, acquired a total of $40,124.35 from McKinsey, stated the affidavit.

McKinsey stated Melhart had been writing herself checks from his business bank account by forging either Sam McKinsey’s or his son Mac McKinsey’s signature, according to a forgery report to Tyler police.

Melhart’s job was to rent units, pay bills, collect payments, and track the transactions through Quickbooks, an accounting application, according to the affidavit,

A review of the Quickbook entries revealed Melhart wrote checks to herself categorizing them as company expenses such as postage, utilities, and credit card payments.

According to the affidavit the fake accounting entries were made for the majority of 2019, and in 2020 Melhart no longer bothered herself with the accounting entries.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Trauma Service Area G
New record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler/Longview area

Latest News

John Stevens, 78, of Mabank, was in court for a status hearing Thursday Sept. 9, 2021.
Trial date set for man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and nice again today
Western White House
A look back at "The Western White House"