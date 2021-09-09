Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman received eight years deferred adjudicated probation and must pay over $40,000 in restitution following a hearing on Thursday morning in the 114th District court in Tyler.

Vicki Marie Melhart pleaded guilty in Judge Reeve Jackson’s courtroom to stealing over $40,000 dollars from a former employer. In April of 2020 Melhart was fired from a storage business when the owner, Sam McKinsey, found she had been stealing from petty cash and keeping the cash rather than depositing client payments into the business account, stated an affidavit.

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.

Melhart, starting on about October 2, 2019, through May 27, 2020, acquired a total of $40,124.35 from McKinsey, stated the affidavit.

McKinsey stated Melhart had been writing herself checks from his business bank account by forging either Sam McKinsey’s or his son Mac McKinsey’s signature, according to a forgery report to Tyler police.

Melhart’s job was to rent units, pay bills, collect payments, and track the transactions through Quickbooks, an accounting application, according to the affidavit,

A review of the Quickbook entries revealed Melhart wrote checks to herself categorizing them as company expenses such as postage, utilities, and credit card payments.

According to the affidavit the fake accounting entries were made for the majority of 2019, and in 2020 Melhart no longer bothered herself with the accounting entries.

