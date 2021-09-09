Timpson’s Terry Bussey passes and runs his was to the Red Zone Player Spotlight

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - With pressure on his team last week against 3A regional powerhouse Waskom, Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey led his 2A Timpson bears to a victory 49-28 victory.

“I am proud of myself but I feel like I expect that out of me every week,” Bussey said. “It was not nothing big.”

Bussey passed for over 200 yards for three touchdowns. On the ground he ran for nearly 100 rushing yards and another three touchdowns. Then on defense he had a key interception in the endzone.

“It was a good win to see where we are at with all the talent we lost last year,” Bussey said. “I feel like we are in a good spot this year. We expect that of ourselves every week no matter who the opponent is.”

Bussey is only a sophomore and in his second year of leading the Bears offense. He already has offers from UT- San Antonio and SFA. He plays all over the field which makes him a threat for anyone.

“I feel like I am more calm at the QB position than I was last year,” Bussey said. “I was a little timid. I feel more relaxed.”

A new target that Bussey has to work with his cousin Vosky Howard. The connection has paid off.

“We have been playing together since we were little so the connection is there,” Bussey said. It was like we were playing back in pee wee.”

Coach Kerry Therwanger took little credit for what happened on the field Friday night. He leaves the playmaking to the playmakers.

“It is good that he trusts us,” Bussey said. He trusts us to make the right decisions. It’s fun like that.”

