Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and nice again today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are once again falling into the 60s this morning.  Expect another nice day today with lots of sunshine and low humidity.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s with a light northeasterly breeze.  More sunshine for tomorrow, but winds turn from the southeast, so humidity will be increasing through the weekend.  Saturday and Sunday look nice, but will be hot and humid with temperatures in the mid 90s.  Slight chances for rain return to the forecast early next week.

