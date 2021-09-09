East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and a calm and dry northeast breeze. Temperatures today will sit close to seasonal norms at around 90 degrees this afternoon, and humidity values are way down, so enjoy the lack of mugginess while you can! Higher pressure will be the main driver in our forecast for the rest of the next couple of days, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle 90s by Saturday. Scattered rain chances finally return to Deep East Texas on Sunday afternoon, with much better shots at rain arriving throughout the day on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. With the extra cloud cover and scattered rain, expect temperatures to begin a downward trend as highs drop back down to near 90 degrees by Wednesday. It’s no guarantee for now, but it seems like our next cold front could swing through by Thursday of next week! Time will tell if it can actually make it far enough south to help our temperatures. We’ll be watching.

