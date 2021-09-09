Smith County to start annual Warrant Round-up Sept. 13

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County is set to do their “Annual Warrant Round Up” next week.

Starting Monday, Sept. 13 Sheriff’s deputies will arrest people who have active warrants, whether those warrants are from court fees, fines not paid, or a violation of a court order. They plan to arrest anyone who doesn’t clear up their fines before Monday .

“So either way it goes they can make the choice to sit in jail and sit out their fines or they can go ahead and pay their fine when they get to the jail when they are arraigned by a judge,” said Josh Joplin, Smith County Precinct Four Constable. “But at the same time that just makes it so much more convenient just to go ahead and pay that fine now and not have to take that trip to the Smith County Jail.”

If the fine isn’t paid, violators will stay in jail until their court fees are paid. You are advised to contact the Smith County Collections Department at 903-590-4624 or visit their website if you believe you have a fine that needs to be paid.

