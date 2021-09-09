Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A cold front is moving through East Texas at this time. Dry air and cooler air are moving in. Morning lows should remain in the 60s through the weekend and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Humidity values will remain low, so the Heat Index Values should stay away from the triple digits for the following week...if not longer. Plentiful sunshine expected through early next week. Rain chances return early next week, mainly over the far southern sections of East Texas on Monday and Tuesday, then a few area wide on Wednesday. A somewhat drier 2nd set of 7 days is not forecast for East Texas, with chances of rain still possible for a few of these days. Tropical Storm Mindy, which formed at 4 PM this afternoon over the NE Gulf of Mexico, has already moved inland along the Central Florida Panhandle near Apalachicola. Very heavy rainfall and some gusty winds are expected overnight over northern Florida and Southern Georgia before this system moves into the Atlantic tomorrow afternoon. No further intensification is expected. Have a great night, East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

