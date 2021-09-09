East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lubbock city employee, volunteer firefighter sentenced

Convicted of possession of prepubescent child pornography
Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a...
Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Shallowater volunteer firefighter who stored child pornography on his fire department tablet was sentenced today to more than 12 ½ years in federal prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.

Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He was sentenced today to 151 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who also ordered him to pay $57,000 in restitution to eight victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as known victims of child sexual abuse imagery, $17,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act’s reserve fund, and $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act’s victim services fund ($79,000 total).

According to plea papers, Musgraves, Lubbock’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management and a Shallowater Fire Department volunteer, admitted he possessed sexually explicit images of children as young as two years old.

Per court documents, the investigation began after Musgraves brought his SFD tablet to University Medical Center for a navigation software install. Concerned by the files they spotted, EMS employees immediately reached out to law enforcement.

Officers conducted a forensic examination of the tablet and found more than 5,000 photos and 1,500 videos of child pornography stored on the hard drive. Musgraves later admitted that he used the tablet to access child pornography while on the clock at the City of Lubbock Operations Center.

At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors noted that Musgraves meticulously sorted the files into folders and sub folders, mostly organized by victim. One folder was titled “TO UPLOAD.” It remains unclear how the defendant obtained his collection or where, if anywhere, he intended to upload his files.

The Texas Rangers and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office and the complete cooperation of the City of Lubbock and the Shallowater Fire Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Trauma Service Area G
New record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler/Longview area

Latest News

John Stevens, 78, of Mabank, was in court for a status hearing Thursday Sept. 9, 2021.
Trial date set for man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel
Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and nice again today