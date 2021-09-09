East Texas Now Business Break
Leading Texas, Louisiana fiber service provider planning to expand to Tyler.

Vexus fiber lines
Vexus fiber lines(vexusfiber.com)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A leading Texas and Louisiana fiber service provider has plans to expand to Tyler.

Vexus Fiber began construction on a$50 million, 100 percent fiber optics network last week.

It will introduce more than 40,000 residents and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service that Vexus tells us will provide faster and more robust broadband speeds for Tyler and the immediate area.

Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus, said, “Tyler really fits our geography, our city size because we really specialize in medium-size cities and the economic growth and power that is going on in Tyler is really, really exciting to Vexus. And it became really clear that Tyler was a perfect fit for our brand-new fiber network to offer better broadband.”

Gleason added that if all goes to plan, they hope to be turning on service at the end of this year, with the entire project to be finished in 24 to 30 months.

