Home on Ray Street in Longview damaged in fire

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Longview received damage after a fire broke out Thursday.

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, they were called out to the 1500 block of Ray Street just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire started and spread up into the attic. The two residents had left for lunch and when they returned the house was on fire.

May said the home has some damage to its roof but no injuries were reported. The fire is now under investigation.

WEBXTRA: Ray Street fire
