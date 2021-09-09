East Texas Now Business Break
Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for third straight day

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin/Nacogdoches area saw a small decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 159 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is down four from the day before. As of Wednesday, 8 ICU beds were open in the area.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 181 in August of this year.

