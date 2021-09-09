East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID-19 pandemic causing challenges in the furniture industry

Dixon Furniture said COVID-19 has created some challenges for their store.
Dixon Furniture said COVID-19 has created some challenges for their store.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -The pandemic has brought challenges to many industries, and has hit furniture industries hard.

Dixon Furniture in Lufkin said their distributors and sales representatives tell them it has been very difficult to make the product due to labor woes. Davy Hobson the owner of Dixon Furniture said they work with outside companies to provide products, but there has been a significant decline in merchandise production.

“But if you could see our store right now it’s not as stalked as it normally is. And so getting merchandise has been very challenging. Shipping prices have gone up more than triple of previous years. Some of our companies, when you order a piece of merchandise it may be 10 months before you can get it into the store,” Hobson said.

Hobson said that due to the labor shortages and the general increase in the cost of raw materials, prices in their store had to go up.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Trauma Service Area G
New record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler/Longview area

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,059 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The streets are a tourist attraction
City of Tyler adding back positions to fix vintage brick streets
Tyler Police Department proposes budget increase for homeless outreach
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations up 1, sets new record