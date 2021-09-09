City of Tyler adding back positions to fix vintage brick streets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a year of not being maintained, due to the pandemic, Tyler’s brick streets are going to undergo repair and maintenance.

Due to budget cuts in 2021, the city froze the Brick Street Operator Position.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren has made it a priority to have the brick streets rehabilitated and hire a three-man crew to do brick street pothole repair, level ups, and general maintenance.

The Brick Street Operator Position will open on October 1 with the adoption of the new budget.

“Repairing them is just another way that we can enhance that. We can enhance tourism. We can get people to come to Tyler that want to see the brick streets. They are very historic to this area. Many of them have been here for 100-plus years. So, we just want to keep it going and make sure that we are revitalizing those things and keeping them alive and well for the years to come,” LouAnn Campbell with the City of Tyler said.

In addition to the unfrozen Brick Street Operator positions,the city also has an additional $350,000 with a contractor to do larger reconstruction projects on brick streets.

