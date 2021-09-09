East Texas Now Business Break
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crash into a building in Michigan, exposing an illegal marijuana grow operation.

Mike Palmieri owns the business next door. It was his surveillance camera that caught the crash.

“We knew something was up next door, but we were neighbors that kept to ourselves,” he said. “But whenever the Whoppers weren’t cooking, you could smell them.”

Palmieri says the smell was pungent.

“And any time after 10:30, it was gone. But if you were here in the evening time or morning time, it smelled like fresh skunk all morning long,” he said.

Investigators on scene said there were about 60 marijuana plants inside and that this is one of many illegal grow operations that have been busted this year.

The owner was renting the building to two people, according to police.

They said the grow goes against state and local codes causing real hazards for the building and businesses around it.

As for Palmieri and his business, he says when there’s drug activity there’s also crime.

“If people want it and if they know it’s there, they’re going to get it, one way or another. Especially with the hard times we are having nowadays,” he said.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

