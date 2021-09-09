East Texas Now Business Break
Cass County benefits from USDA rural energy program

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $2 million into energy infrastructure to help rural Texas communities, including two locations in East Texas.

Investments in Hughes Springs and Linden in Cass County will be used to install energy-efficient poultry house retrofits. It’s part of a nearly $500 million project aimed at benefiting agricultural producers and lowering energy costs nationwide.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said ”it will essentially save the equivalent of 379 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, which is enough to essentially fuel and take care of the needs of over 35,000 homes.”

The USDA is financing $129 million of the investment through the Rural Energy for America Program while $335 million will be coming through the Electric Loan Program.

