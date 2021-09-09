BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati applying to join Big 12, ESPN and SI report

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to new reports from sources to ESPN and Sports Illustrated, four schools have submitted applications to join the Big 12.

Wednesday night, sports journalists began reporting that a Big 12 Presidents call is scheduled for Friday morning to formally vote the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, Brigham Young University and the University of Houston into the league.

Sources: A Big 12 presidents call is scheduled for Friday morning to formally vote UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU into the league. The vote is largely considered a formality. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 9, 2021

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati & Houston have all officially applied for Big 12 membership, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. The Big 12 presidents will vote Friday to accept - & will accept those schools - sources said. Yahoo 1st report. A news conference is scheduled Friday, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 9, 2021

A vote on new membership requires the presence of the full board, which currently still includes the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, who were formally invited to join the Southeastern Conference at the end of July. That membership would be effective in July 2025.

According to sources for ESPN, the most realistic timeline for BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati joining the Big 12 is 2024.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.