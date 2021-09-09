East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amazon offers to pay college expenses for its workers

Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.
Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.(Source: Amazon/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon has announced a new perk to attract and retain hourly employees.

The tech giant is offering to pay tuition, fees and books for U.S. workers who want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

This benefit extends to Amazon’s more than 750,000 warehouse, transportation and other hourly employees.

Workers must be at the company for 90 days to qualify for the benefit, and they have to continue working part-time or full-time while taking classes.

Workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods are not eligible for the new program.

Other large retailers like Walmart and Target have also beefed up their college benefit programs recently.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Trauma Service Area G
New record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler/Longview area

Latest News

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming...
Trump endorses GOP challenger to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney
FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif.,...
Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Department to review police force in Columbus, Ohio
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan