WEBXTRA: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations underway in East Texas

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Each year, Americans observe the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The observation started in 1968. Right now an art exhibit at UT Tyler Fine Art Complex Gallery on campus pays tribute to the Hispanic culture.

KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with artist and curator of the exhibition Mario Munguia Jr. about the importance of the celebration.

