Tyler animal shelter receives animals from Hurricane Ida evacuees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nicholas Pet Haven an animal shelter in Tyler has received many animals from the Louisiana area because of Hurricane Ida.

The shelter has received three to four litters of puppies with each litter ranging from eight to 12 dogs as well as eight adult dogs. Many of the owners could no longer keep their animals due to potential of no longer having a home or their new temporary home wouldn’t allow animals.

“A lot of people came down here to get hotel rooms and things and found that they either couldn’t keep taking care of them or they weren’t sure they would be bringing them back home to so they ended up needing our help,” said Lora Wagoner who is Nicholas Pet Haven Kennel Tech and Transport Director.

Taking in those animals has led to more work but the hardest part they say is trying to help them overcome the new separation from their owners. They say they work hard to gain the trust of the animals so they can feel comfortable.

“We see different types of behavior regardless some animals are just happy to be out of a car, so they are happy to be with us and then some animals are looking for their owners for the next few days until they kind of adjust to that fact that this is where they are going to be,” said Wagoner.

While it is a temporary home, they are hoping their haven can be the next step to their new home. They’re hoping they can find a way to get the animals that they took in from Louisiana adopted soon.

“It is important for us to try and find a good home and place where we can put them in that will make them more comfortable in the process of switching over,” said Wagoner.

