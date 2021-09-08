East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Tech football officials expect a full house for first home game

Texas Tech game day
Texas Tech game day(Texas Tech game day)
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics is expecting 55,000 people to fill Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

Fans can expect 15 new concession desserts inside the stadium and Shaquille O’Neal performing a DJ set at tailgate.

Texas Tech athletic spokesman Robert Giovannetti says most COVID-19 precautions have been lifted.

“We feel that being an outdoor event, that we’re encouraging people to wear masks, but it’s not required. Obviously, we’ll have some things like mobile ticketing, mobile concessions can help limit your personal contact if you if you’re looking for that,” Giovannetti said.

Fans can park at the Soccer Complex, which takes you to Raider Alley then the north side of the stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

