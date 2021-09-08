East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas death row inmate seeks pastor’s touch at execution

His lawyer says Texas is violating Ramirez’s First Amendment rights to practice his religion.
His lawyer says Texas is violating Ramirez’s First Amendment rights to practice his religion.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas death row inmate set to be executed for killing a convenience store worker more than 17 years ago in a robbery that garnered $1.25 is asking that his pastor be allowed to lay hands on him as he dies by lethal injection.

John Henry Ramirez’s request is the latest clash between death row inmates and prison officials in Texas and other states over the presence of spiritual advisers in the death chamber. Ramirez is set to be executed Wednesday for the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro.

His lawyer says Texas is violating Ramirez’s First Amendment rights to practice his religion. The state recently reversed a ban and now allows spiritual advisers in the death chamber.

But there can’t be contact between a prisoner and adviser.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Abbott Signs Bill
Gov. Abbott signs elections bill into law in Tyler
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Caddo Lake
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The pipe is about 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, in about 34 feet of water.
After Ida oil spill, divers put containment dome on pipeline
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm again
Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin
Jack elementary
KLTV 911: Jack elementary