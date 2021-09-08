East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff’s Office: Livingston man caught with numerous child porn files

Jim Olin McLain, 42, of Livingston
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jim Olin McLain, 42, of Livingston on several counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Lyons reports Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives began looking into McLain on Aug. 26, 2021, when numerous images and video were discovered on electronic equipment belonging to McLain. The videos and images depicted young children displayed in numerous sexual acts.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for McLain and a search warrant for his residence. McLain was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail, without incident.

Sheriff Lyons urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety.

If you suspect that someone is possessing, producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810, or by contacting Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP (7867), where you may remain anonymous.

