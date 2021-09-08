Roadwork for the week of Sept. 6

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sep. 6, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County Palestine Maintenance plans to continue ditch work on SH 294. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Completed

The contract consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on roadway elements. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County Jacksonville Maintenance will be working on edge repairs at various locations throughout the area. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Rusk Maintenance will continue base repair on FM 1857. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The roadway will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour route. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue right-of-way clearing and begin construction on driveway pipe and cross structure upgrades. Expect lane closures with delays. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue placing signs, finish backfilling pavement edges and complete construction of driveways. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Completed

The project is widening the existing roadway and includes safety upgrades. The project is completed.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin installing rumble strips, prefab pavement markings and removing excess silt from SW3P control measures. Lane closures will be in place. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $507,099.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to finish final surface striping. Lane closures will be in place, expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County Longview Maintenance will be cleaning ditches on FM 1844. The crews will continue work on bridge channel maintenance on FM 2275 and FM 2204. Herbicide operations will also begin on various roadways. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $3.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt. Contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

I-20/SH 31

Limits: Intersection with SH 31

Contractor: CorsairUS

Cost: N/A

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Drilling trucks will be positioned along the shoulder and embankment to take soil boring samples at multiple sites. There will be daytime shoulder closures. Expect delays.

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road

Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

This project consists of widening on ramps and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and asphalt overlay. Contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways. There will be nighttime lane closures on I-20 and alternating ramps will be closed. Expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County Athens Maintenance is scheduled to begin base repair on FM 2329 from US 175 to FM 316. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of RM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, ACP base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Traffic Signal Project

Limits: Various locations in Henderson County

Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

Cost: $1.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor plans to continue work on pedestrian ramps and traffic signals on SH 31 at FM 3441/SH 198 in Malakoff. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $1.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on final cleanup work on FM 59. Motorists should use alternate routes. Expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of grading, ACP base, base repair, OCST, ACP Surface, MBGF, structures, signs and pavement markings.

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup work. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in

Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

Cost: $41.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup work. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. The contract consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County Henderson Maintenance plans to begin road widening on FM 3135 from US 79 to CR 222.

----------------------------------------

Smith County Tyler Maintenance plans to have crews performing base and edge repairs on FM 838. Flashers will be used to direct traffic. A second crew will be performing draining maintenance on FM 16. Flashers will be used to direct traffic.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be installing erosion control measures and drainage structure. Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $14.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue grading at Spruce Hill and installing crash-cushion attenuator. Lane closures will be in place on the outside lane of southbound FM 2493 and northbound FM 2493 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work zone speed limit will remain at 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $16.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled this week. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph on US 69. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue backfiling driveways and placing SW3P control measures. Work hours are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347);

SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin work on SH 110 in Troup. Expect daily lane closures at various locations. The project is adding sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W, and SH 135N in Troup.

SH 135 Widening Project

Limits: From Arp to Troup

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to complete final punch list. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

Guardrail Upgrades

Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

Cost: $833,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Completed

The project includes safety improvements and guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to complete driveways on FM 344. Lane closures may be in place. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

Cost: $3.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $14.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance

Limits: Prairie Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $332,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to place portable message boards and begin placing SW3P control measures. Work hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project will consist of bridge maintenance and repair.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County Canton Maintenance will continue milling work on SH 64 between FM 314 and FM 858. Daytime lane closures will be in place and flaggers will control traffic.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

District Seal Coat

Limits: All eight counties

Contractor: Brannan Paving Co. Ltd.

Cost: $11.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

Crews will be installing pavement markings and addressing project punch list items as seal coat operations wind down in the Tyler District. Expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle. Various project work will be conducted with slow-moving mobile operations.

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Greg counties)

Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Crew will be cleaning, grading and clearing vegetation east of SH 19 on the WB main lanes. Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF) will be replaced in Smith County on the EB and WB sides east of US 69. Expect nightly lane closures. Traffic will be managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project consists of safety improvements including upgrading MBGF and mow strip.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk;

CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be forming and pouring bridge rail on CR 2318 and CR 2918. Both roads remain closed on each side of the bridges until project completion. The project consists of removing and replacing four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue driveways and drainage structures work on FM 346 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

----------------------------------------

Wood County

Mineola Maintenance will be performing hot mix overlay on FM 2869 between SH 154 and FM 2088. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

Limits: From two miles south of FM 515 southeast for 0.5 mile

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $0.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be installing drainage structures and widening subgrade on the NB side of the roadway. The NB shoulder will be closed daily, managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon., - Wed. in all counties; Friday after 12 p.m. emergency work only.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

Litter Removal: Through all three counties

Mill & Inlay Operations: In all three counties. Lane and ramp closures are possible.