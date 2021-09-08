Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a really nice day today, tomorrow should be another one...but a bit warmer during the day. Wednesday afternoon/evening, another cold front is expected to pass through East Texas. This front is likely to pass through dry and usher in more dry air to East Texas. Mostly Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with the front moving through. Lots of sunshine expected through early next week with low temperatures dropping into the 60s and highs staying in the lower to middle 90s. With the lower humidity values through Saturday, Heat Index values should remain below the 100-degree mark, making it feel a little better out there. Next chances for rain, although they be slight, will start on Monday and remain only over southernmost counties. A few are possible areawide next Tuesday...but those chances remain small as well. Enjoy your day!!!

