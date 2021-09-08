East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina

One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.

The Bovina Police Department, Fire Department and Friona Volunteer Fire Department responded to Heartland Co-Op around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Police say three people were cleaning and removing corn when the victim went in the silo and was sucked in underneath.

Emergency personnel recovered the victim, identified as Michael Molden, around 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Abbott Signs Bill
Gov. Abbott signs elections bill into law in Tyler
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Caddo Lake
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Lufkin Police
Authorities: Man shot at Lufkin store had choked ex-girlfriend
File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
City of Tyler collecting relief supplies to assist Hurricane Ida survivors
The pipe is about 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, in about 34 feet of water.
After Ida oil spill, divers put containment dome on pipeline
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm again
Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin