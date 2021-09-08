East Texas Now Business Break
New record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler/Longview area

Trauma Service Area G
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new record number of patients was reached in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area, according to DSHS (Texas Department of State Health Services).

As of Tuesday, 821 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area G.  Two of those patients are pediatric hospitalizations.

This reveals an increase of seven patients from Monday and exceeds the old record of 820, set on Sunday.

The state reports 13 adult ICU beds were open as of Tuesday.

