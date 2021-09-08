East Texas Now Business Break
Kilgore College grant to assist displaced, underemployed adults continue on path to higher education

Kilgore College
Kilgore College((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A grant awarded to Kilgore College will help displaced and underemployed adults continue on the path to higher education.

The $1.16 million grant was awarded through the Federal Educational Opportunities Center (EOC) and will assist 850 adults every year for the next five years in Gregg, Rusk, Upshur and Harrison Counties.

The TRIO program is available to adults who have a high school diploma or a GED.

“Help adults get back into school if they are looking to change their career path or never had the opportunity to go to school when they were younger. There are a lot of fields that are going to be facing a shortage in the near future such as nursing, teachers, correctional officers. This gives people the opportunity to go back if they wanted to do that and just never had the opportunity before,” said Bindy Tice, Director of TRIO Support Services at Kilgore College.

