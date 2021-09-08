Gladewater ready to play after a week off due to COVID

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted the beginning of the football season in East Texas for many teams. One of them has been Gladewater, who after a tough loss in week one to Gilmer, had to take a week off when the school shut down due to the coronavirus.

“Varsity football-wise, we didn’t have anybody that was out with corona, so they kind of don’t understand,” said head coach Jonny Louvier. “They’re just mad because they don’t get to play, and as coaches it’s our job to lead them. You know, if we’re mad and upset about it then the kids are going to feed off that.”

This week, the Bears are back to work to get ready for a game against the Center Roughriders. Despite the setback in week two, Coach Louvier remains a source of positivity and inspiration to his players in the face of unpredictable adversity.

“I’m just excited to have the kids back and get going,” said Louvier. “We are always more worried about ourselves than our opponent, so not that we haven’t watched film on Center or anything like that, but I watch way more of our film than the opponent anyway.”

Louvier believes it’s reasonable to think of the week two shutdown as a bye, and says he might look to fill the team’s scheduled bye in the final week if possible. Gladewater isn’t going to plan on more shutdowns, but if they happen, the coach knows he and the team will just need to roll with the punches.

“There’s a lot of things in life and in football that’s out of our control,” said Louvier. “That would be one of them, so we’re not going to worry about it. As a coaching staff we are aware of it, kids are aware of it, so we’ve just got to take every situation and whatever happens, we’ve just got to respond to it.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.