Father of missing Wells baby sentenced to 15 years in prison

Deandre Argumon. Source: Angelina County Jail
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The father of a missing 5-week-old baby has reached a plea agreement in connection with the infant’s September 2020 disappearance.

DeAndre Argumon, father of Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, pleaded guilty to abandoning a child, imminent danger of bodily injury, enhanced. He was sentenced to 15 years for the crime. However, there is an exception in the plea that if other crimes are discovered, Argumon can be prosecuted.

He was also charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle because, according to the DA, he arrived on scene back in September 2020 in a vehicle that was not his. He was found guilty on a bench trial April 27. He was sentenced to 8 years for that crime, which he will serve concurrently with the 15 years sentence he received today for endangering his child.

Armaidre Argumon
Armaidre Argumon

The infant, Armaidre, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells. Argumon confessed to being under the influence on some kind of substance and alone with the child when someone took the baby. DA Elmer Beckworth said he was only supposed to have supervised visitation under CPS. Argumon accused the mother of having taken the baby, but Beckworth said that wasn’t possible because of where she was at the time.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child, and numerous searches were undertaken. He has never been found.

