East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fans across country celebrate Buddy Holly’s 85th birthday in Lubbock

Fans gather from across the country to celebrate what would be Buddy Holly's 85th birthday.
Fans gather from across the country to celebrate what would be Buddy Holly's 85th birthday.(KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While February 3 marks “the day the music died,” September 7th marks the day it was born. Tuesday would have been rock and roll legend Buddy Holly’s 85th birthday. The singer-songwriter was born and raised here in Lubbock, before opening for Elvis and joining the chart-topping “Crickets.” While his life was cut short at only 22 years old, his legacy lives on. Fans from across the country met at the Buddy Holly Center to celebrate.

Tom and Dianne Cavanaugh, a couple from 9 hours away in Spring, Texas, happened on the birthday bash during their road trip across the panhandle.

“So we have our itinerary, and just by coincidence today we were coming to the Buddy Holly museum, and we were surprised that the, in the entranceway to find out that it’s the 85th birthday, so we really lucked out. They’re doing a lot of extra things here,” Tom Cavanaugh said.

Russ Dunn and his wife came all the way from Montana.

“We have friends that play in a band that are huge Buddy Holly fans, but we also grew up in that era of Buddy Holly, so yeah we’re fans,” Dunn said.

They’re also visiting their granddaughter, a student at Texas Tech. An associate professor at the university heard about the birthday bash on KCBD and brought his rock and roll media students for a field trip.

“And we haven’t got quite to Buddy Holly yet, but when I learned that this was going to be happening today, I was up until 1 or 1:30 a. m. last night. I was so pumped,” Stone said.

The professor of practice, with a background in radio and the recording industry, says we didn’t have enough time to discuss Buddy Holly’s influence on the music world.

“And there’s a saying up on the museum wall that says, at least the first 40 songs that the Beatles wrote were Buddy Holly influenced. That pretty much says it all,” Stone said.

“He only really sang professionally for a year and a half, that’s it. And just in that short period of time he really made a name for himself and influenced so many other bands,” Dianne Cavanaugh said.

His fans singing “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue” to this day.

“We enjoyed listening to his music, and still like it, yeah,” Dunn said.

“You know, his music, it doesn’t get old,” Tom Cavanaugh said.

Stone says he hears Buddy’s influence in a lot of current music and still hears his songs in commercials and TV shows. His class should get to their Buddy Holly lesson Thursday or next week, but they got to learn first hand Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Caddo Lake
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Abbott Signs Bill
Gov. Abbott signs elections bill into law in Tyler

Latest News

Pete Lopez, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month. His...
COVID-19 patient dies amid family’s legal battle to get him ivermectin
Jack elementary
KLTV 911: Jack elementary
Firefighters climb stairs
KLTV 911: firefighters climb stairs
9/11 still remember
KLTV 911: still remember
Fire truck 9/11
KLTV 911: 2020 Fire Truck