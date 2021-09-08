Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A cold front is moving through East Texas at this time. Dry air and cooler air are moving in. Morning lows should remain in the 60s through the weekend and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Humidity values will remain low, so the Heat Index Values should stay away from the triple digits for the following week...if not longer. Plentiful sunshine expected through early next week. Rain chances return early next week, mainly over the far southern sections of East Texas on Monday and Tuesday, then a few area wide on Wednesday. The tropical low over the NE Gulf of Mexico may become a depression or a tropical storm today. If this is the case, the name MINDY will be given. The chances for development are now near 80% according to the National Hurricane Center. A Florida Panhandle landfall is then likely late today. It will then cross into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday where further development is not likely, but possible. No impacts on East Texas are expected and very little to SE Louisiana or Southern Mississippi. More to come.

Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm again