DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A White Oak man was arrested in late July after authorities say they caught him downloading child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they utilized the file sharing network Bit Torrent to download numerous image and video files from a computer with the same IP address matching the one at the home of Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak. The investigators said that after executing a search warrant on Leevey’s home in May, their forensic analysis revealed numerous videos and images of child pornography depicting nude children, some of which were prepubescent.

The affidavit noted that Leevey claimed during an itnerview that he had “inadvertently downloaded child pornography a few times in the past.”

Leevey was arrested on July 23 on a charge of possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

