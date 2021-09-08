East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography.

Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A White Oak man was arrested in late July after authorities say they caught him downloading child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they utilized the file sharing network Bit Torrent to download numerous image and video files from a computer with the same IP address matching the one at the home of Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak. The investigators said that after executing a search warrant on Leevey’s home in May, their forensic analysis revealed numerous videos and images of child pornography depicting nude children, some of which were prepubescent.

The affidavit noted that Leevey claimed during an itnerview that he had “inadvertently downloaded child pornography a few times in the past.”

Leevey was arrested on July 23 on a charge of possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law and talks about possible legal...
Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Abbott Signs Bill
Gov. Abbott signs elections bill into law in Tyler
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Caddo Lake
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Deandre Argumon. Source: Angelina County Jail
Father of missing Wells baby sentenced to 15 years in prison
Mykel Whitehead (Source: Angelina County jail)
Huntington man who beat man to death gets 45-year sentence
Kilgore College
Kilgore College grant to assist displaced, underemployed adults continue on path to higher education
WEBXTRA: Travis Avenue fire
WEBXTRA: Travis Avenue fire
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’