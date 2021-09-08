Crews respond to house fire on Travis Avenue in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Longview.

Our reporter at the scene says firefighters are working to extinguish the fire which is in the attic of a home in the 600 block of Travis Avenue. The fire is under control at this time. There are currently four engines at the scene.

Travis Avenue at Hutchings Blvd. is currently blocked as crews work on the fire.

Fire at home on Travis Avenue ((Source: KLTV))

