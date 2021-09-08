East Texas Now Business Break
Crews respond to house fire on Travis Avenue in Longview

Fire at home on Travis Avenue
Fire at home on Travis Avenue((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Longview.

Our reporter at the scene says firefighters are working to extinguish the fire which is in the attic of a home in the 600 block of Travis Avenue. The fire is under control at this time. There are currently four engines at the scene.

Travis Avenue at Hutchings Blvd. is currently blocked as crews work on the fire.

Fire at home on Travis Avenue
Fire at home on Travis Avenue((Source: KLTV))

