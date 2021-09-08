Coffee City PD looking for motorcycle that fled traffic stop

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist is on police radar this evening in Coffee City.

The police are asking the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in an Evading Arrest/Detention w/ vehicle incident that happened on Wednesday.

Around 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sergeant Cody Welch attempted to stop a motorcycle pulling onto TX Highway 155 from FM 3506. Police say the driver fled northbound on TX 155 and into Smith County. Sergeant Welch continued the chase into Lakeway Harbor subdivision where he lost sight of the motorcycle near Lakeway Harbor Drive and Water Ridge Loop.

The rider appeared to be a white or Hispanic male, and the motorcycle did not have a license plate attached. Police believe the driver may live in or have ties to Lakeway Harbor, according to multiple witnesses.

If you have any information or think you may know who this suspect is please contact the Coffee City Police Department at (903) 876-4946 or Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 677-6311.

