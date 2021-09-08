City of Tyler collecting relief supplies to assist Hurricane Ida survivors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is collecting relief supplies to provide assistance to survivors of Hurricane Ida.

Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15 at the Downtown Recycling Center, the Glass Recreation Center and the Goodman Museum. Community members will be taking the relief items to the east side of New Orleans to assist with recovery.

Dropoff times:

Downtown Recycling Center (414 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Glass Recreation Center (501 W. 32nd St.)

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodman Museum (624 N. Broadway Ave.)

Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City asks that donations be new/unopened, food items should be those that do not require refrigeration as many do not yet have electricity and if dropping off large quantities, already boxed items are most easily transported to the distribution site.

Food and Supplies for Hurricane Ida Relief in Louisiana

Baby Items - baby food, bottles, formula, diapers of every size, baby wipes, etc.

Breakfast foods - Cereal, Oatmeal, Pop-Tarts and other packaged items

Bottled Water

Canned food items – meats, soups, vegetables, etc.

Can openers – manual only

Coffee/Tea – instant coffee and tea bags

Hand sanitizers – bottled or antibacterial hand wipes

Juices – bottled, canned, and powdered mixes for individual water bottles

Milk – UHT boxed milk, powdered milk

Paper plates, paper bowls and plastic utensils

Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper

Peanut Butter and Jelly/Jam/Preserves

Rice, Instant Potatoes, Pasta

Snack packs – nutritious snack bars, trail mix, beef jerky, etc.

Sugar/sweetener packets and creamer, cups for coffee/tea

Cleaning Supplies (bleach, gloves, cleaning liquids/powders, scouring pads, etc.)

Brooms, mops and buckets

Dishwashing and Laundry Supplies (dish soap, detergent, stain removers, fabric softeners, etc.)

Shovels, rakes, axes, saws – tools for clearing debris

Trash Bags – all sizes, from 13-gallon kitchen bags up to lawn/leaf bags and contractor bags

Shopping Bags - to be used for distribution of food and supplies

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.