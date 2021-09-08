East Texas Now Business Break
After Ida oil spill, divers put containment dome on pipeline

The pipe is about 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, in about 34 feet of water.
The pipe is about 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, in about 34 feet of water.(Talos Energy)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The company overseeing the response to a large oil spill spurred by Hurricane Ida says a containment dome has been placed over a broken undersea pipeline.

Houston-based Talos Energy said in a statement issued Tuesday that the action has stemmed the flow of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. The company said its oil spill response contractor installed the dome Monday evening.

The dome allowed workers to recover oil coming from a sheared-off 1-foot-diameter pipe and transfer it to surface vessels. Talos said it does not own the ruptured pipeline that divers identified as the likely source of a mileslong oil slick that has been spreading for more than a week.

The pipe is about 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, in about 34 feet of water.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

