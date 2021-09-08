Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Two men have been arrested and are in the Gregg County Jail, accused of the murder of a Kilgore woman.

Lashekia Shardae Kenney, 35, was stabbed to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, according to police. Accused of the murder are Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 32, of Henderson, and Kendall Damaal Johnson, 33, of Tyler.

According to the murder warrant affidavit issued for Anderson, the crime occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. Kenney’s sister lived with her in Kilgore, and told police that she had arrived home that night to an empty house. She had her little girl with her, and put her to bed at around 9:20. She said she then went to get ready for a shower, smoked a few cigarettes, and talked to a few people on the phone.

By that time it was around 10:20 p.m. She said she was still in the bathroom when she heard a loud boom and a gasp. According to the affidavit, she said that she assumed it was her sister tripping on the porch as she came home. She said they both do that sometimes when the porch light is off. After a few minutes she didn’t hear the door open, so she went to see what the noise was.

She said then that she looked out the window in the door and saw Lashekia’s car parked in the driveway, but she did not see her sister. She turned on the porch light, the affidavit says, and then saw Lashekia lying on the porch in a pool of blood. She said she flung open the door and began calling out to her sister and feeling for a pulse, but there was none, and she felt cool to the touch.

She said called 911, and then she saw that there was a trail of blood from beside Lashekia’s car all the way to where she lay on the porch.

During interviews with police, she was asked if her sister Lashekia had troubles with anyone. She said that she did, and named Kendall Johnson, her ex-boyfriend. She said Johnson would often call or text Lashekia and say if she didn’t get back with him he would kill himself. He had also shown up unannounced and uninvited at the house recently. She said her sister kept screenshots of all the messages he sent her of this nature.

Police investigators say they went to Johnson’s residence on 32nd Street in Tyler. Johnson was there and waived his Miranda rights and consented to speak with the police. He handed over his cell phone for police to search, and according to its GPS, he was shown to be in Kilgore at or around the time Lashekia Kenney was murdered.

He agreed to let police search his vehicle with Bluestar Luminal testing, which would show any traces of blood in the vehicle. After using the testing method, possible blood evidence was found in the SUV belonging to Johnson, according to the affidavit.

Johnson told police that on Sept. 2 he went to the UT Tyler campus in his SUV and got into a red Chrysler 300. He drove it to Kilgore and picked up Calvin Marcelus Anderson at a store at 98 Midtown Plaza. Johnson told police that he was venting to Anderson about how Lashekia had broken his heart, when he said Anderson announced he was “going to fix her.”

Johnson said to police that he and Anderson drove over to Lashekia’s residence, and that Anderson instructed Johnson to let him out of the vehicle. He said that when Anderson returned to the vehicle, he told him he had stabbed Lashekia Kenney.

Police say that Lashekia Kenney sustained multiple lacerations and puncture wounds that led to her death. Investigators believe she was murdered by Johnson and Anderson.

They are both charged with murder and are each being held in the Gregg County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

