WebXtra: Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to hold final master plan meeting Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to get new ideas and input, Tyler Pounds Reginal Airport is holding its final master plan public meeting this week.

Airport officials are looking for the public to engage in a discussion about the long-range development concepts for the airport over the next 20 years.

Airport and City of Tyler officials would also like to inform the public about growing airline services, surface accessibility and promotion of community growth and economic development.

Anyone is welcome to attend. The meeting will take place at the Historic Aviation Museum’s lobby at 150 Airport Drive in Tyler on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

