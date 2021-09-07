East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Crews working to repair power poles on Airline Road in Longview

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about power lines that were pulled down resulting in Airline Road being shut down.

The road has been reopened but crews will be working in the area to replace line and get five poles repaired. Drivers around Tallwood and Airline are urged to drive with caution

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

