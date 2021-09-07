East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

Tyler/Longview COVID-19 hospitalizations decline slightly day after setting high

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the trauma service area including Tyler and Longview have declined slightly.

This is according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

They report 814 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area G on Monday, which is six fewer than on Sunday when the area hit a pandemic all-time high. Monday marked the fourth day that Area G has been above 800 hospitalizations.

As of Monday, seven ICU beds were open in Area G, unchanged from the day before.

