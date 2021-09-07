Smith County Jail says newly passed pay raises will help fill open 42 open positions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Part of the new budget voted on by the Smith County Commissioners was an increase in salaries towards law enforcement.

With that budget increase, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill vacancies. There are currently 42 open positions at the Smith County Jail. They say the existing shortage and COVID-19 causing many current employees to quarantine has led to a number of resource issues in the jail. They believe the almost $8,000 pay increase will make them more competitive with other law enforcement communities and the private industry. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith is confident that with this new pay increase the Smith County Jail will be an attractive place for qualified candidates to not only work but to be retained.

“There are some people that are led and called to do things such as that and my hats off to them but I promise them this we will make it as easy and a good place to work for them should they come to work here,” said Smith.

Right now the jail is currently utilizing personal from other departments to fill the void. They are hoping to fill the open positions soon and they have explored going back to 8 hour shifts if they get back to full staff.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.