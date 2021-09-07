Smith County Commissioners vote to recognize Vietnam veterans on 9/11

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Each year come September, there are many 9/11 memorials held to remember the lives lost.

This year the Smith County Commissioners have declared September 11th a National Day of Service and Remembrance. They also approved a proclamation that would honor Vietnam veterans in the county with a pinning ceremony on September 11th.

“The Vietnam veteran soldiers, they didn’t get recognition when they came home, no fancy parade or anything like that,” said Yvonne Munn who is a retired Army veteran who also presented in front of the county commissioners. “We need to recognize them we really do because we are losing our veterans, every day we lose veterans.”

The ceremony will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Highway 31. Its goal is to merge past and present service members and create a bridge of support

