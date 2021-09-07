East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County Commissioners vote on new year budget centered around supporting law enforcement

By Justin Honore
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt this year’s budget.

Among the things called for in the budget were road and bridge improvements, county reserves and adding new positions to the Facilities Services Department and Human Resources Department. One thing the budget really focuses on is raises for law officers. With the new budget, law enforcement’s salaries are set to increase by 14 percent. Many of the county commissioners like Terry Phillips were excited about how that salary increase will help support law enforcement.

“I love our law enforcement too, but our jailers I think they really needed what they got,” said Phillips “I think this is going to help us in our retention in hiring our jailers so all in all, good budget.”

The tax rate with this new budget will not increase. It will stay at 33 and a half cents per $100 home valuation.

