East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore. Outside pressures and internal strife are roiling two far-right extremist groups after members were charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united an array of right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6.(Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has surrendered to serve more than five months on weapons and property destruction charges.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio turned himself in to the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday evening.

In July, he pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a historic Black church.

He also pleaded guilty to bringing a high-capacity magazine to Washington days before the Capitol insurrection.

Tarrio left the nation’s capital before Jan. 6 and wasn’t charged in federal court.

Other members of the far-right group are facing federal charges for participating in the insurrection.

Prosecutors have charged more than 500 people so far.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trauma Service Area G
Hospitalizations in Tyler, Longview trauma service area reach pandemic high
Hopkins Co. manhunt ends after 5 suspects captured following traffic stop, chase
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in fatal stabbing on Dawson St.

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Longview National Night Out sign-up happening via drive-through
WEBXTRA: Longview National Night Out sign-up happening via drive-through
WEBXTRA: Longview National Night Out sign-up happening via drive-through
WEBXTRA: Longview National Night Out sign-up happening via drive-through
Evacuation orders were lifted for South Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas. (Source: KOVR/KMAX...
California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained
While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law