Nacogdoches author: Michael K. Williams ‘outstanding’ in ‘Hap and Leonard’ role

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches author described Michael K. Williams as a “really kind and gentle and sweet person” who put on “outstanding” performances in his character roles.

Joe R. Lansdale appeared on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss the career of Williams. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Monday.

Williams played the character of Leonard in the television series “Hap and Leonard” which is based on a series of books written by Lansdale.

“He was outstanding in the Hap and Leonard series,” Lansdale said. “He was playing an East Texas guy and of course he’s from New York. I spent a lot of time with him on the set. We didn’t become the best pals ever but we became friends.”

Lansdale said Williams made the part of Leonard look easy.

“He told me, ‘this is the hardest character I’ve every played because it’s so different and there are so many layers,’” Lansdale said. “The he walked on set and nails it. So I thought, ‘it might be hard, but for Michael it may not be so hard as it would anyone else.’”

Williams was a “really kind and gentle and sweet person,” Lansdale said.

“He said he got that scar on his head from a bar fight,” Lansdale said. “He said it was one of the best things that happened to him and gave him the tough-guy roles.”

