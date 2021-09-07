East Texas Now Business Break
Mount Enterprise ISD closed through Sept. 12 due to COVID-19 cases

The district said they have a number of COVID-19 cases at this time.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Enterprise is temporarily closing due to several covid positives that were reported today and with many students out sick.

MEISD will be closing for the remainder of this week. The district said the decision was “not made lightly but only with the safety and best interest of our students and staff.”

All extracurricular activities, practices, events and games are canceled for the week. The district will resume classes on Monday, September 13. There will be no remote learning for the week.

The district stated that there are several days built into the calendar. These days will not have to be made up.

This closure also means this week’s game against Timpson has also been canceled.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

