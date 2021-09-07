East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a pretty nice start to the day with temperatures starting out in the 60s this morning.  Light east and northeast winds keep humidity lower.  That means even though temperatures warm into the lower 90s this afternoon, it should be fairly comfortable outside.  Another weak cold front moves through tomorrow.  Don’t expect any rain, but with north winds in the forecast, humidity will stay lower through midweek.  Temperatures gradually begin to warm back into the mid 90s by the end of the week and humidity rises through the weekend.  Chances for rain look to return to the forecast early next week.

