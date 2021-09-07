Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine and a few high/thin clouds today with fairly comfortable temperatures for Early September. Tomorrow afternoon/evening, another cold front is expected to pass through East Texas. This front is likely to pass through dry and usher in more dry air to East Texas. Mostly Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with the front moving through. Lots of sunshine expected through early next week with low temperatures dropping into the 60s and highs staying in the lower to middle 90s. With the lower humidity values through Saturday, Heat Index values should remain below the 100-degree mark, making it feel a little better out there. Next chances for rain, although they be slight, will start on Monday and remain only over southernmost counties. A few are possible area wide next Tuesday...but those chances remain fairly small as well. Enjoy your day!!!

