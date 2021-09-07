East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas demonstrators protest Gov. Abbott signing voting law in Tyler

Demonstrators protest Gov. Abbott signing SB1outside Plaza Tower
Demonstrators protest Gov. Abbott signing SB1outside Plaza Tower(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 at Plaza Tower in Tyler. Meanwhile, around 30 demonstrators protested outside on the Downtown Square.

“Everybody’s here protesting the signing of SB1. Just really hope that Abbott runs out of ink and nobody else is around,” Precinct Chair 14 for Smith County Democrats Mike Nichols said.

Protesters had signs including “Let Us Vote” and chanted while Abbott signed the bill inside.

When KLTV asked Nichols who was protesting, “Voters! We have independents, republicans, democrats, libertarians, people out here of all races, creeds, colors, it’s like, we’re the people!”

BJ Bertrand said they heard about the protest this morning and decided to voice their opposition.

“Many parts of it are restrictive,” Bertrand said. “You’re taking away the right to drive-thru, you’re taking away the 24-hour voting. I disagree with giving more power to the poll watchers. Many parts of the bill are very wrong in my mind.”

Joni Gilliam said the goal of the protest is to, “Convince the Texas lawmakers, Abbott and the others to maybe repeal this law. To decide that it’s not worth bringing it in, that it’s against the public’s opinion.”

The protesters cleared the Downtown Square shortly after Gov. Abbott left downtown.

